“Modi Govt wanted to wreck my mental strength”,says Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the Central government of trying to wreck his mental strength by imprisoning him in the INX Media case.The former Minister, who spent 106 days in Delhi’s Tihar jail, however, did not explicitly mention the case against him filed by the Enforcement Directorate or the CBI.

“I am not going talk about the case. Why I was imprisoned? They thought of wrecking my mental strength and it will not happen any day. If anybody had thought that I will fall, I will never fall as the Congress party and the Indian people’s thirst for freedom are behind me…it is going to be a fight continuously,” he told reporters here on his arrival from Delhi.

Chidambaram also accused the government of trying to wreck his physical health, adding they succeeded for about 10 days.After the court’s intervention and examination by doctors, “today (my) health has more or less improved fully,” he said.He claimed that the economy was moving towards the worst phase and cautioned the people to be on guard.In the coming days, he would continuously “speak and write,” he said.