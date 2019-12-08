Holiday for schools announced

Winter holiday for schools has been announced by the Ministry of Education in UAE. As per the Ministry of Education’s announcement the winter break for schools in the UAE will began from December 15. The winter break will end on January 9,2020. The classes will resume on January 12,2020.

