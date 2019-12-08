Uttar Pradesh- Girl shot in face during wedding event for stopping the dance.Watch Video

Uttar Pradesh going through a disturbing law and order situation again is shamed when a young girl dancing on stage for a wedding event was shot by a drunk man. The violence happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot at a wedding reception party. The event girl was shot at the face when the dance was interrupted due to a gitch in the music system and her condition is critical. The man reportedly shot at her saying “Goli Chal jayegi (shots will be fired),” after the woman stopped dancing.

The one-minute-long clip is viral on the internet now.