Man dies while standing in queue to buy onions at subsidised rate

An old man standing in the queue for purchasing onions for nearly two hours, died after suffering a heart attack at Rythu Bazar in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

Sambaiah was standing in the queue for buying one kilogram of onions for Rs. 25 supplied at the counter. As the market had only one queue at the special counter, the queue was clearing slowly. People began jostling in the queue to move forward and Sambaiah, who would have reached the counter in another 15 minutes, collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The body was handed over to the family based on the information available on his ration card.