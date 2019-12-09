Miss Universe contestants fall on runway during bikini round : Watch Video

Miss Universe contest is one of the most talked-about pageants in the world, people from different countries root for the contestants representing their nations with utmost excitement. Be it on social media or on the streets, the biggest international beauty pageant has created a buzz everywhere.

A video of Miss Universe 2019 preliminaries stage from the bikini round surfaced online. In the video, one of the contestants can be seen falling on the ramp due to the wet floor. As per latest reports, not just one but several contestants took a fall on stage due to the presence of water on the runway.