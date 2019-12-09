Miss Universe contestants fall on runway during bikini round : Watch Video

Miss Universe contest is one of the most talked-about pageants in the world, people from different countries root for the contestants representing their nations with utmost excitement. Be it on social media or on the streets, the biggest international beauty pageant has created a buzz everywhere.
A video of Miss Universe 2019 preliminaries stage from the bikini round surfaced online. In the video, one of the contestants can be seen falling on the ramp due to the wet floor. As per latest reports, not just one but several contestants took a fall on stage due to the presence of water on the runway.
PRELIMINARY SHOW – Hier soir j’ai vécu la pire hantise d’une Miss : tomber sur scène. Jusqu’ici ça ne m’était jamais arrivé, mais la vie nous réserve parfois des bonnes comme des mauvaises surprises. Il faut tirer une leçon de chaque expérience, et la leçon que j’en tire est que tomber et se relever est le principe même de la vie d’une femme, le principal c’est d’avancer peu importe les obstacles. Si tu tombes 9 fois relèves toi 10 fois et garde la tête haute ! Nos expériences nous font grandir, mûrir et nous rendent plus forte. ?? Je tiens à vous remercier pour vos messages et à vous rassurer je ne me suis pas blessée. Merci pour votre soutien, je vous aime ?????? PRELIMINARY SHOW – Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage. So far it has never happened to me, but life sometimes gives us good as bad surprises. A lesson must be learned from each experience, and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles. If you fall 9 times raise 10 times and keep your head high! Our experiences make us grow, mature and make us stronger. ? I want to thank you for your messages and to reassure you I did not hurt myself. Thank you for your support, you are the best ? #missuniverse #missuniverse2019 #missfrance #staystrong #keepyourheadup #thankyou #proud
