Track Maintenance work :Train services  will regulated  from December 10 announced : Details inside

Southern Railway informed that the train service will partially affected a due to track maintenance works in the Ernakulam-Vallathol Nagar section. Regulation of train service has been announced from December 10.

Partially cancelled Trains :

On December 9,10,13 and 14 the Coimbatore -Thrissur Passenger (56605) will run up to Shornur only.

On December 10,11,14, and 15 the Thrissur – Kannur passenger (56603) will depart from Shornur

On December 9,10,13, Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger ( 56376) will run up to Thrissur only.

On December 10,11,14 the Guruvayur-Punalur Passenger( 56365) will depart from Thrissur.

On December 9,10,13 the Punalur-Guruvayur Passenger (56336) will run up to Thrissur.

On December 10,11,14 the Guruvayur – Ernakulam Passenger ( 56371) will depart from Thrissur.

Regulations:

On December 10,17,24 Train no. 22149 – Ernakulam-Pune biweekly express will be halted for 1.5 hours between Thrissur and Ernakulam.

On December 11,18,25 Train no. 22655 – Thiruvananthapuram -Nizamuddin express will be halted for 1.5 hours between Ollur and Ernakulam.

On December 10,11,14,15,16,17,18,21,22,23,24,25,28 Train no. 16127 – Chennai -Guruvayur express will be halted for 1.5 to 2 hours between Thrissur and Cherthala.

On December 14,,24 Train no. 22653 – Thiruvananthapuram -Nizamuddin express will be halted for 1 hour between Aluva and ollur.

On December 16,,23,28 Train no. 22114 – Kochuveli -Lokamanya Tilak express will be halted for 1 hour between Pudukad and Ernakulam.