Airtel launches Wi-Fi calling service in India : Details inside

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Wi-Fi calling service for its subscribers. The service is currently rolling out in Delhi-NCR and will be gradually implemented in other cities as well. This service will significantly enhance indoor calling services without incurring any extra charges.

“‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ is designed to enhance voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers, especially when they are indoors. With ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’, customers with Wi-Fi at home or office will get excellent signal quality indoors. There will be no extra charge for calls made over ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ and the application consumes minimal data. The service is currently available to Airtel customers in Delhi NCR and will be gradually rolled out across India,” the telecom major said in a statement.

However, there is a catch. To use Airtel Wi-Fi calling services, Airtel’s subscribers will have to first ensure that they have a compatible phone. You can check your smartphone’s compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling. Currently, Airtel supports following phones:

-All iPhone series starting 6S and above.

-Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1

-Samsung J6, Samsung A10s, Samsung On6, Samsung M30s

-OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

How to use Airtel ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ service on your phone:

After verifying the fact that your phone is compatible to the service, here are the steps to configure it in your smartphone:

-Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling

-Go to Settings on your mobile phone and Switch On Wi-Fi Calling

-Keep VoLTE switched on as well for a seamless experience