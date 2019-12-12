Amazon launches Audible Suno free app featuring short-stories in India

Amazon-owned audio platform Audible has launched an India-first offering called Audible Suno, which offers free access to more than 60 original and exclusive series at launch in Hindi and English, featuring Indian stars such as Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Guru Randhawa, Anil Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Vir Das, and Vicky Kaushal. The variety of content spans horror, suspense, and romance on the fiction front, and interviews, podcasts, and discussions in non-fiction that touch upon mental health and LGBTQ rights among other things.

Available as a standalone app on Android, and via the existing Audible app on iOS or the Audible website on any computer, Audible Suno doesn’t cost a penny. It’s completely free. No ads, be it visual or aural. That also means you don’t need an Audible membership — which costs Rs. 199 per month after a 30-day free trial or a 90-day trial for Amazon Prime subscribers — to listen to the new Audible originals from India. All you need to do is register; you can use your existing Amazon account. The shows under Audible Suno range from 11 (aphorisms-filled Chanakya Neeti) to 80 minutes (mental health-focused SentiMental) per episode. While some shows are launching with all episodes, others will release new episodes weekly.