CAB : Police open fire on CAB protestors, 2 killed

At least two persons died due to bullet injuries on Thursday after police opened fire on protesters in Assam’s Guwahati, officials said. An official of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital told PTI that one person was “brought dead” and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The official, however, could not give their names, saying that “they were brought unidentified”.

The violent protests also spread to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Thursday, a day after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious bill. The administration has imposed a curfew in the city and has also shut down mobile internet for 48 hours.