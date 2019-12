In the commodity market the price of precious metals has rised. The price of gold and silver has rised today.

In international market the spot gold was traded at $.1473 per ounce. Silver was trading at $.16.84 per ounce.

In India the price of gold rose by Rs.71 to reach at Rs.38,564 per 10 gram. Om Wednesday gold was settled trading at Rs.38,493 per 10 gram.

Silver price also surged by Rs.359 tp Rs.44,984 per kilo. Silver was settled trading at Rs.44,625 per kilo.