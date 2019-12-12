Forbes releases the list of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emerged as one of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in the recently released list by Forbes Magazine. She has been placed at the 34th position and has been ranked ahead of Queen Elizabeth II who is on the 40th spot and US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, who is on the 42nd spot. Also, German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list.

Apart from Queen Elizabeth II, the Union Finance Minister has been placed ahead of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Though the Union FM has been under controversy and attacked for allegedly failing to recover the slowing Indian economy, the placing of Sitharaman in the Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list shows India’s rising power globally.

Apart from Sitharaman, other Indian personalities who were featured in the Forbes’ list include Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who has been placed on the 54th spot and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw at 65th spot. Also, other prominent global personalities who were featured in the list include Rihanna (61), Beyonce Knowles (66), Taylor Swift (71), Serena Williams (81) and Reese Witherspoon (90) and Greta Thunberg (100). All these personalities ranked below FM Sitharaman.