Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per the market experts the easing crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows had supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened firm at 70.68 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 70.84 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six global currencies has declined and is at 97.4