Gym trainer arrested for killing medical store owner for this shocking reason

A gym trainer was arrested for allegedly killing the owner of a medical store in southwest Delhi’s Palam village after an argument over payment, police said on Thursday. Neeraj Gupta (30), a resident of Dabri, who works at a gym in Chanakyapuri was apprehended from the Pankha Road flyover in Bharampuri, Sagarpur, they said. The incident took place on December 7 at a medical store near Mahaveer Enclave in Palam village, police said. The injured, Sanjeev Kumar, was rushed to a private hospital before police reached the spot.

In his statement, Kumar had stated that a customer came to his shop for buying medicines and an argument broke out between them over the amount, following which Gupta took out a pistol and shot him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya. Kumar died on December 8, he said.

A case of murder was registered and four teams have been constituted to nab the accused, he added. The accused was identified through CCTV camera footage, Arya said. “On Monday, at about 7 pm, police received a tip off, that Kumar is coming from Sadh Nagar.

He was planning to leave Delhi and go to Raipur in Chhatishgarh at his in-laws place. A trap was laid and after a brief chase, the accused was nabbed from Pankha Road,” the DCP said.