Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company to construct flyover at Sabarimala

In an effort to ease congestion, an elevated exit bridge linking Malikappuram with Chandranandan Road would be constructed at Sabarimala,Travancore Devaswom Board chief engineer G Krishnakumar said on Wednesday.

Chennai-based consultant Pithavadian and Partners has designed the 326-metre-long, 10-metre-wide steel structure. The bridge would stand at a height of 36 metres above the Bailey bridge linking Malikappuram and Chandranandan road, he further said.

The flyover around the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayyappa temple would be demolished and pilgrims would be directed to the sopanam through the main entrance of the temple.