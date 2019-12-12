Lawyer’s protest outside hospital ; 3 patients killed

Three patients died after doctors failed to provide them timely treatment due to a violent protest staged by lawyers outside Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The lawyers were protesting against a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, in which a doctor is seen narrating an encounter with some lawyers in front of a group. According to the doctor in the video, a group of lawyers had gone to the Inspector General of Police and told him to charge “two doctors” under Section 7 of ATA, reports Dawn news.

He narrated that the IG had refused while the lawyers had urged him to press charges, saying “they could save face” that way.

A large number of lawyers gathered outside PIC on Wednesday to protest against the “mocking video”. The protest, however, turned violent as the lawyers initially closed off entry and exit points to the hospital.