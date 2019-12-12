“Only Rahul Gandhi can handle the Congress Party” : Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leaders on Wednesday met Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and asked her make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party.Ramesh Meena said that they “have kept our point” because only Rahul Gandhi can give strong leadership against what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of the Center is doing.

According to Mr Meena, Sonia Gandhi allowed them to put forth their views on the matter.Recently, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that only Rahul Gandhi can handle the Congress Party.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has also said that in the current situation of the country, the party needs Mr Gandhi’s leadership and the workers have the same demand.

According to sources, a “Rahul Raga” campaign has started among Congress members.

Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president after a bitter defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Following days of deliberations, the Congress Working Committee approved the resignation and appointed former president Sonia Gandhi as the interim president of the party.