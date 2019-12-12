Over 560 Muslim immigrants granted citizenship in 5 years,says Amit Shah

Over 560 Muslims, who migrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the past five years, have been granted citizenship, Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament on Wednesday.

He informed that more than 560 Muslims from these three countries have been granted citizenship in the last five years, a PIB release quoted Shah as saying.

Further, he added that the previous UPA government granted citizenship to 13,000 Hindus and Sikhs only but the Modi government is giving citizenship rights to 6 persecuted minorities, including Hindus and Sikhs from the three countries. He was speaking in the Rajya Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslims of the three countries who fled religious persecution and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.