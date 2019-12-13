Each family ‘contribute Rs 11 and a stone’ for Ayodhya Ram temple : CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday created a new controversy when he reportedly sought a contribution of Rs 11 and a stone from each family for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

This is the first time that a BJP leader of a Chief Minister’s stature has asked people to contribute for the construction of temple.The Chief Minister said this during an election rally in Jharkhand that he was addressing for BJP candidate Nagendra Mahto.

Adityanath, who was addressing the rally in Bagodar, said the 500-year-old dispute could be resolved through the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”Congress, RJD, CPI-ML and some other parties did not want solution of the prolonged dispute,” he said.”Very soon, a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple.”

Appealing to people to vote in favour of BJP candidates in Jharkhand elections, the Chief Minister said, “I come from the state which gave Lord Ram and his system of governance was called Ram Rajya, a system where polices are made keeping in mind the villages, poor, youth, women and every section of the society without creating any differences. The same work is being done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”