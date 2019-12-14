“Uddhav Thackeray should beat Rahul Gandhi in public”, Says Veer Savarkar’s grandson

Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar has hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his ‘I am not Rahul Savarkar’ remark and asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ‘beat Rahul Gandhi publicly for insulting his grandfather’. “It is good that Rahul Gandhi is not Rahul Savarkar or else we will have to hide our faces. Now, I want that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should beat him openly as he said many times that if anyone insults Veer Savarkar, he will beat him publicly. I expect the Shiv Sena would not change its stand on Veer Savarkar (that he should get Bharat Ratna),” Ranjit was quoted as saying ANI.

“Rahul Gandhi should be grateful to his grandmother Indira Gandhi that she dropped her surname (Nehru) or else people would have called them British servants. Jawaharlal Nehru was a British loyalist as in 1946 he accepted to work in the Vice Royal Council as a minister. He expressed loyalty to the then monarch of England, King George VI and took an oath to be loyal to the British,” he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘rape in India’ remark amid huge uproar in Parliament on Friday. Gandhi was speaking at the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally aimed at highlighting the “divisive and disruptive” policies of the BJP government at Delhi’s Ramlila ground.

Addressing a massive gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so.”