“Rahul Gandhi can never become brave and patriot like Savarkar”, Sambit Patra gives befitting reply

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has given a mouth shuttering reply to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi for abusing Veer Savarkar.

“Rahul Gandhi can never become Savarkar. Savarkar was veer (brave) and patriot. Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan on Article 370, Balakot airstrike, surgical strikes and CAB. He can never emulate Veer Savarkar. If Rahul Gandhi wants new name then from today BJP will call him ‘Rahul thoda sharm kar (Rahul, have some shame). A man who compares Make in India with Rape in India has crossed all limits” , said Sambit Patra.

Earlier on yesterday while addressing a Congress rally in New Delhi Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he will not apologize over his ‘rape in India’ remark as his name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar.