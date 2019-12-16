New 10,000mAh feature-backed powerbank launched by Stuffcool

The popular technical accessory brand Stuffcool has launched a new feature-based wireless powerbank.

The powerbank is equipped with Q1 Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol and Fastest Wired Charging Protocols such as PD18W Type C port and a Q C3 Compatible USB A port.

The powerbank which is lightest and compact has also LED indicator to notify battery level and functions of powerbank.

The product comes with a 6-month warranty is available online at www.stuffcool.com and in e-commerce platforms like amazon and flipkart. The power bank is priced at Rs.3999.