Wholesale inflation surged in last month

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India has revealed that the wholesale inflation has rose in the country in November month. As per data Wholesale Inflation – or rate of increase in the wholesale price- has rose by 0.58% . In October it was only 0.16%. The wholesale inflation is measured by Wholesale Price Index(WPI).

Food inflation based on the WPI Food Index is at 9.02% in the last mont compared to the 7.65% in the October.

The Consumer inflation which is based on the rate of increase in the consumer price is appreciated to a 40-month high at 5.54%.