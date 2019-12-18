Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reveals the advice he has for Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has some advice for the union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has given his advice at a event held in New Delhi.

In the event Akshay was asked if he had any questions for the home minister. For this he has something to say. “The only thing I would ask Amit Shah ji, is to please take care of his health. He is a very important person in the country. I would just give him a suggestion ki 6.30 pm ke baad khaana na khaaye (I would advise him not to eat anything after 6.30 pm)”, said Akshay Kumar.

“It will be good for him – and for anyone else – if he stops eating after 6.30. It is written in our scriptures that we should not eat food after sunset. It helps your body,” the actor added.