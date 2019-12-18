Rohit Sharma- K.L.Rahul breaks 17-year-old record of Ganguly-Sehwag

In Cricket, the opening pair of ‘Team India’ K.L.Rahul and Rohit Sharma has created a new record and also broke a 17-year-old record. The Indian opening pair has broke the record held by Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

The Indian opening pair has created a new record for the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in an ODI against West Indies. They broke the record belonged to Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, who had put on 196 runs at Rajkot in 2002.

This is also the 2nd highest opening partnership ever in and ODI against West Indies. The highest one belongs to South African pair of Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw. They had put on 247 in 2015.

This was the 10th occasion when a 200+ stand was put on against West Indies. Rohit and Rahul became the sixth Indian opening pair to stitch a double century stand.

Rahul, who scored his third ODI hundred was dismissed for 102. He hit 3 sixes and 8 fours in his innings. Rohit went on to get his 8th 150+ score. He was finally dismissed for 159 off just 138 balls. His innings was laced with 5 sixes and 17 fours.