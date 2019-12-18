Swami Sandeepananda Giri recommends a movie for Prime Minister and Home Minister

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with a series of trolls against Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Citizenship Amendment Act on social media.
??????? A ??????? ??? ??????????? ???????? ? ???????????? ?????? ????? ????????? ????? ????????????.
Swami Sandeepananda Giri ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ???????, ????
He has shared a photo of Prime Minister bowing his head on Indian constitution and captioned it as RIP. In another post he has recommended Prime Minister and Home Minister to watch a Malayali movie titled ‘ Sudani From Nigeria’. He also criticized Prime Minister’s remark that people who protests and create violence can be identified by their dresses by sharing a photo of Narendra Modi wearing the Sangh uniform.
Swami Sandeepananda Giri ????? ?? ????? ???? ???????, ?? ???????, ????
Swami Sandeepananda Giri known to be a staunch critic of RSS and BJP. The Hindu seer has many times ignited controversy over his trolls and opinions against the union government and BJP.
?????? ??????? RIP
Swami Sandeepananda Giri ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ???????, ????
Post Your Comments