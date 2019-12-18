Swami Sandeepananda Giri recommends a movie for Prime Minister and Home Minister

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with a series of trolls against Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Citizenship Amendment Act on social media.

He has shared a photo of Prime Minister bowing his head on Indian constitution and captioned it as RIP. In another post he has recommended Prime Minister and Home Minister to watch a Malayali movie titled ‘ Sudani From Nigeria’. He also criticized Prime Minister’s remark that people who protests and create violence can be identified by their dresses by sharing a photo of Narendra Modi wearing the Sangh uniform.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri known to be a staunch critic of RSS and BJP. The Hindu seer has many times ignited controversy over his trolls and opinions against the union government and BJP.