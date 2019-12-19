CAA Protest : Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Karnataka Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in capital Bengaluru and some other parts of the state. The imposition section 144 bars the assembly of more than five people in public places. The restrictionary order is aimed at preventing the mobilisation of protesters who are demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking to reporters, said the prohibitory orders were necessitated as the government does not want the state to be gripped under violent anti-CAA protests. The decision comes amid demonstrations held in several minority-dominated pockets of the state, where Muslims have come out in large numbers.