CAA Protests : AAP MLA announces compensation, job to Jamia student

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has announced a monetary help of Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board to the Jamia student who suffered an eye injury during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Okhla lawmaker said he will meet Minhajuddin to provide the financial help.

Amanatullah Khan, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said he will personally handover the appointment papers to the student on Thursday.

Minhajuddin was injured on Sunday when the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent. Several other students were injured after the protest in the national capital turned violent. Later, the Delhi Police entered the campus and also used force to disperse protestors.

Around 50 students were detained by the police but were released late into the night following massive protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO in central Delhi.

Meanwhile, telecom operators have suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana.