Makers remove objectionable content from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 song

Salman Khan’s third instalment of cop drama franchise, titled Dabangg 3 has courted controversy over a song. Its title song, Hud Hud Dabangg has raised eyebrows of a Hindu outfit. The video of the track shows dancers dressed as sadhus dancing on the banks of a river. They are grooving along with Salman and doing his signature step while some other sadhus are strumming guitars. This didn’t go down well with the organisation. It raised objection saying that it hurts religious sentiments.

Salman Khan’s production house took to social media to share the edited scene from the song. ‘Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg,” it wrote.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva also has debutante Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha in important roles. While Salman will reprise his character of Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi will play his wife Rajjo for the third part as well. Salman is introducing Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee with the third part.