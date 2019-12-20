DCP sings national anthem to calm down anti-CAA protesters : Watch Video

Chetan Singh Rathore, DCP of Bengaluru Central, is winning a lot of praise on internet after he sang national anthem with anti-Citizenship Act protesters and convinced them to end their peaceful protests. In a unique way to convince protestors at Town Hall to leave the place and end their protest, Rathore on Thursday sang ‘Jan Gan Man’ over the public address system, making all protestor rise up from their place, who later agreed to culminate the agitation.

Shortly after the national anthem was commenced, people protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 vacated the place without any argument.

Earlier, while attempting to strike a chord with the protestors and to convince them to leave the place, Rathore had also warned them about how such agitation can be used by anti-social elements for their benefit.