India, US ask Pakistan to take immediate, irreversible action against terrorists

India and the United States have called upon Pakistan to take “immediate and irreversible” action against all terrorist networks, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT), and ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner.

A joint statement issued on Thursday after the second high-level Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue called on Pakistan to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks.

The dialogue took place on Washington on Wednesday and was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their American counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

The Ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for concerted action against all terrorist networks including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Haqqani Network, Hizbul Mujahideen, TTP, and D-Company.

“The Ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot,” the statement added.