Latest NewsIndia

Mamata Banerjee’s slogan over CAA goes viral on social media : Watch Here

Dec 21, 2019, 01:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Mamata Banerjee’s slogan over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has gone viral on social media. In the video, Banerjee is seen shouting and raising a slogan which she terms CaaCaaChiChi, which means CAA is Chi (not good). The video has been widely trolled on Twitter and netizens are of the opinion that the #CaaCaaChiChi slogan shoud be made the CAA protest slogan.

