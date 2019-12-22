‘ ‘Promise made to minorities in Pakistan by Gandhi, Nehru fulfilled by CAA’, says Kerala Governor

By Citizenship Amendment Act the promise given to minorities in Pakistan by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru is fulfilled now said Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan.

“The government has kept the promise that Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Ji and Congress had made to people who were living deplorable lives in Pakistan. The foundation of Act was laid in 1985 and 2003, the government just gave a legal form to it,”Arif Muhammed Khan said.

“We admit Muslims came from Pakistan and Bangladesh, but not because they were persecuted but in search of economic opportunities,” he added.