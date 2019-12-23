“No NRC in Andhra Pradesh as protests against CAA continue”,says CM Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday assured Muslims that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in the state.

He gave the assurance at a gathering of Muslims in his native Kadapa district.

“We are opposed to NRC. I assure the minorities that we will not implement it,” he said, responding to the concern expressed by community leaders.

Jagan, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said Deputy Chief Minister Amjath Basha had already announced the government’s stand on NRC.

“We are certainly opposed to NRC and we will not implement it. This is my assurance to all Muslims in the state,” he said.

Jagan’s statement comes a day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to oppose NRC.