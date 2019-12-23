Vipassana : Government to give 10-day ‘on duty leave’ to employees

Government of Gujarat has decided to give a 10-day leave to the state government employees for vipassana or Buddhist meditation.

The vipassana training will be a 10-day ‘on duty leave’. The employees will be able to voluntarily participate in the vipassana camp. After the training, the employee will have to submit the training certificate, reported a Gujrati website.

The government has expressed its optimism that vipassana will help the state government employees to improve their work.

Experts say that Vipassana, one of India’s most ancient techniques of meditation, is an insight into the true nature of reality.