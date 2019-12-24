Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s wealth increased manifold

Although India is facing one of the worst economic crisis the fortune of Mukesh Ambani has increased manifold.

The wealth of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)has increased manifold this year. The wealth of Mukesh Ambani who is the richest person in Asia has increased by a whopping amount due to the hike in the price of shares of RIL.

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has increased by $.17 billion. His net worth has grown to $.61 billion.

This surge comes as a 40% increase in the shares of RIL. The upward rally in the share of RIL is more than double the gains for Sensex and Nifty.