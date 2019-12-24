Drivers will be fined Dh.500 for this traffic violation in UAE: Watch Video

The UAE police has warned that drivers who not give priority to pedestrians will be fined by Dh.500. The police warned that not giving priority to pedestrians crossing from their designated areas will be imposed with fine of Dh.500 and six black point.

The Abu Dhabi police also shared a video also with this warning. In the video a SUV is shown approaching two people on a zebra crossing. The SUV fails to slow down and narrowly missed hitting the pedestrians. The other pedestrian waits at the zebra crossing and allows the vehicle to pass. But the taxi behind the SUV respects the pedestrian and stops vehicle for the pedestrian to cross.