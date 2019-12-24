You can make use of these free apps for video calls in UAE

There are many free video call apps in UAE. These apps can be downloaded free of cost from either Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. In order to use any one of them users will have to avail an internet calling package from their respective service provider.

1. Botim: This app lets you make voice and video calls to all your friends around the world, and to 500 people as well via group chat.

2. CMe: This app is similar to Botim in almost all aspects.

3. HiU: This app is developed by the company that released CMe. This app also lets you send and receive messages from a desktop version.

4. Voico UAE: This app offers video and audio calls for users in UAE, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, USA, Canada, China and more.

5. ToTok: This mobile app used for free HD voice and video calls, had grown in popularity after BotIM’s in-app announcement that users can now use ToTok instead.

6. Squad: This app lets you hang out with friends in all of your favorite apps. In Squad, instead of just seeing each other’s faces, the app lets you also screen share. When you use Squad, you can have a video chat with up to six people.