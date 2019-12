Here’s the malayalam movies box office report 2019

192 Malayalam movies had hit the screens, only 23 films were able to earn back its costs.The producers association assumes that more than Rs 800 crores was spent for making these movies.The industry has apparently registered a loss of whopping 550 crores.

TOP GROSSING MALAYALAM FILMS 2019:-

(No Producer Figures, Tracked Collections Only)

1. Lucifer – ?128.52 cr

2. Madhura Raja – ?45.58 cr

3. Kumbalangi Nights – ?39.74 cr

4. Thanneermathan Dinangal – ?37.73 cr

5. Mamangam – 29.93 cr*

6. Love Action Drama – ?28.42 cr

7. Ittymaani: Made in China – ?27.35 cr

8. Unda – ?25.48 cr

9. Oru Yamandan Premakadha – ?24.20 cr

10. Uyare – ?22.10 cr

TOP GROSSERS 2019 At Kerala Box Office:-

1. Lucifer – ?66.10 cr

2. Madhura Raja – ?30.30 cr

3. Thanneermathan Dinangal – ?21.60 cr

4. Bigil – ?19.20 cr

5. Kumbalangi Nights – ?18.70 cr

6. Love Action Drama – ?18.40 cr

7. Ittymaani: Made In China – ?16.30 cr

8. Oru Yamandan Premakadha – ?16.20 cr

9. Mamangam – ?16.07 cr*

10. Unda – ?15.90 cr

TOP MALAYALAM GROSSERS 2019 At Overseas:

1. Lucifer – $7.23 Miliion (?50.97 cr)

2. Kumbalangi Nights – $2.4 Million (?16.69 cr)

3. Thanneermathan Dinangal – $1.991 Million (?14.13 cr)

4. Madhura Raja – $1.846 Million (?12.98 cr)

5. Mamangam – $1.370 Million (?9.73 cr)

6. Ittymaani: Made In China – $1.325 Million (?9.40 cr)

TOP FIRST DAY COLLECTIONS 2019 At Kerala Box Office:-

1. Lucifer – ?6.70 cr

2. Mamangam – ?5.22 cr

3. Bigil – ?4.78 cr

4. Madhura Raja – ?3.70 cr

5. Ittymaani: Made In China – ?2.02 cr

6. Oru Yamandan Premakadha – ?1.85 cr

7. Unda – ?1.81 cr

8. Avengers: End Game – ?1.62 cr

9. Kaappaan – ?1.45 cr

10. Petta – ?1.40 cr

TOP RATED MALAYALAM MOVIES 2019:-

Kumbalangi Nights – 4/5

Jallikkettu – 4/5

Uyare – 3.75/5

Virus – 3.75/5

Unda – 3.75/5

Moothon – 3.75/5

9:Nine – 3.5/5

Lucifer – 3.5/5

Ishq – 3.5/5

Thamasha – 3.5/5

And The Oskar Goes To – 3.5/5

Android Kunjappan – 3.5/5

Source : IMDB