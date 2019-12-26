Sara Ali Khan shares her vacation pictures on Instagram : Watch Here

Sara Ali Khan’s plans for this holiday season do not seem to end anytime soon. After celebrating Christmas with her father Saif Ali Khan and family, the Simmba actress is now vacationing with her friend Kamya Arora.

Sara took to her Instagram on Wednesday to shower love on her friend Kamya by posting beautiful pictures of them along with a sweet caption.

“I’ll be the Charlie to your Angel. The silencer to your Siren. Your soul sister, partner in crime. Morning or evening- no matter what Horizon,” she wrote.