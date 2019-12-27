Sara Ali Khan starts her day in Kerala with a splash in pool : See Video

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actress in the Bollywood industry. The daughter of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and actress Amruta Singh is one of the emerging star in the industry.

Post Christmas celebrations, Sara has headed straight for a vacation with her buddy Kamya Arora. Sara is enjoying a quality time in Kerala.

Sara shared a video in which she can be seen performing a hair flip inside the pool. Sara is seen wearing a bikini. “Start your day with a splash”, Sara captioned the video.

Sara has shred some of her poolside pictures on social media. And her pictures in bikini are too hot to handle.