GoAir to launch more services from Saudi Arabia to Kerala

India’s leading private airline company GoAir is all set to launch more services from Saudi Arabia to Kerala. This was informed by the top management of GoAir in Dammam.

The company made it clear that the Dammam-Kannur service is receiving overwhelming reception from passengers and this has made them to take this decision.

GoAir will launch more services to Jeddah and Riyadh from Kerala.

The Kannur-Dammam flights departs from Kannur International Airport at 6.30 am on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and arrives at Dammam at 8.55 am. Form Dammam the flight leaves to Kannur at 9.55 am and arrives at kannur at 5.00 pm. The ticket fare is SAR 999 for round trip.