Indian cricketer K.L.Rahul poses with his rumoured girlfriend : See pics

Indian cricketer K.L.Rahul is well known for his on-field performance and real life performance . The young cricketer share a great bond with a number of Bollywood stars.

Rahul shared a photo on Instagram recently. The picture also has actress Athiya Shetty,the daughter of Bollywood star Sunil Shetty. The duo is rumoured to be in dating.

In the picture, while Rahul can be seen holding the receiver of an old fashioned telephone, Athiya is all smiles for the photograph. He captioned it, “Hello… Devi Prasad.” The caption is a reference to the film Hera Pheri

In November, Athiya received a birthday wish from Rahul. “Happy birthday @athiyashetty,” Rahul wrote alongside a picture.