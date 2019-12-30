Iranian national held in Bihar without visa

An Iranian national was apprehended near India-Nepal border in Raxaul of Bihar’s East Champaran district as he did not have an Indian visa, immigration officials said on Sunday. Hamed Akbari (38) was wearing robes of a Buddhist monk when he was held during the routine search of Indo-Nepal Friendship Bus on Saturday, Raxaul’s Assistant Immigration Officer Prem Ranjan Singh said.

The immigration officials recovered an Iranian passport and a UNHCR card from Akbari, who is a resident of Tehran, he said. Akbari claimed to be a Buddhist monk and told officials that he was living in India since 2008 and was presently staying at Bodh Gaya, Singh said.