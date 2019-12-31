Alert all PAN Card holders: Central Board of Direct Taxes issues important announcement

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card and Aadhaar card. The earlier deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card and Aadhaar card was on December 31,2019.

The union government has earlier in September extended the date to link these cards. The earlier date to link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card was September 30. This is the eighth time that the CBDT extending the deadline.

The new deadline is March 30, 2020.

The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December, 2019 to 31st March, 2020.

Notification no.107 of 2019 dated 30/12/2019 issued by CBDT. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2019

” In exercise of the powers conferred under Income Tax Act 1961, the Central Government hereby amends the notification of the Ministry Finance (Department of Revenue) dated 31st March 2019, published in the Gazette of India, dated 1st April 2019?, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Earlier CBDT has extended the deadline from March 31 to September 30.

PAN Card is a 10-character alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department and that links the financial transaction with an individual. Aadhaar Card is a12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).