Know more about the ‘traffic fine discount scheme’: Details inside

Sharjah Police has announced a traffic fines discount scheme on Tuesday. The Sharjah Police has issued the guidelines for availing this scheme on Wednesday. The scheme was announced by Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police.

The beneficiaries of the 50% traffic fines reduction scheme can pay their due fines online via the website that provides smart services, including the Ministry of Interior’s website. This was informed by Lt.-Col. Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police.

Drivers can also pay the fines using the ‘Sahl’ machines installed at shopping centers and police centers, including at:

– Traffic and Licencing Services Center, Al Buhaira Center

– Wasit center, Al Gharb

– Sanaiya, Al Dhaid in the Central Region

– Kalba

– Khor Fakkan

– Dibba Al Hisn in the Eastern Region

The payment machines are also available at American University of Sharjah and the University Center.

Residents can also pay their pending Sharjah traffic fines through services kiosks at all traffic and licensing centers in the UAE, Al Naqbi noted.

The discount applies to fines incurred between October 22 and January 31, 2020. Penalties incurred after October 22 are not covered.