Ban on single-use plastic in Kerala to come into effect from today

Single-use plastic items will face ban in Kerala from January 1. Officially, the ban will come into effect from midnight (Dec 31-Jan1).

Though merchants have expressed their opposition to the ban, the government has decided to go ahead with the it.

A detailed guidelines will come out very soon. Eleven kinds of plastic items including carry bag have been banned. The production as well as the sale of the above items will be punishable under law. The first time offence will be fined Rs 10,000 and the second-time offender will have to pay Rs 20,000 fine. If it again continues, the fine will be Rs 50,000.

Banned items

Ornamental items

Plastic-coated paper cup, straw

Carry bag

Table mat

Film pasted on window panes of vehicles

Plastic Plate, cup, spoon etc

Plastic Flag

Plastic Juice packet

PVC flex items

Garbage bag

Pet bottle below 300 ml

The production, sale and storage of plastic will be banned. The ban is applicable to individuals as well as companies. However, the ban will not touch plastic coverings of brand products, milk and bottles in which liquor and water are sold.

Packets used to store grains, sugar, fish and meat have been excluded from the ban. On the other hand, covers used for packing fruits and vegetables have been banned.