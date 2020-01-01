Congress minister caught on camera while assaulting own party workers : Watch Video

A Congress minister was caught on camera kicking and pushing a worker from his party in Rewa district Madhya Pradesh .A video clip of the state’s higher education minister, Jitu Patwari, has been shared repeatedly on social media and has prompted the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to call out his “arrogance”.

A Congress leader said Jitu Patwari was in Rewa on Monday to attend official programmes, including Yuva Samvad, at the government-run TRS Degree College.

Two groups of Congress workers clashed with each other as they vied with each other to meet Patwari when he reached the Circuit House. As the minister was about to address a press conference, the clashing party workers barged into the room.

The minister then kicked a party worker identified as Dharmesh Shukla and pushed him outside the room.