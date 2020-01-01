Election Commission launches PPRTMS to track political parties registration status

Election Commission of India on Wednesday launched the Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System (PPRTMS) to help political parties track the status of application regarding the registration process of the party. “In order to enable applicants to track the status of the application, the Commission has launched a Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System (PPRTMS),” said the Election Commission in its statement.

Registration of political parties is governed by provisions of Section 29A of Representation of the People Act. An association seeking registration under the said Section has to submit an application to Commission within a period of 30 days following the date of its formation, says ECI rules.

The Election Commission in December, 2019, amended the rules the issued notification to the effect on December 2, 2019. The notice was in regard to information about the registration of a political party for the knowledge of the general public. The new guidelines is effective from 1st January, 2020 and is available on the Commission’s website http://eci.gov.in.