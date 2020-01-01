Hardik Pandya announces engagement with actress : See Pics

India cricketer Hardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement to Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple are spending their New Year’s day in Dubai.Hardik Pandya took to social media to post a photo of himself and Natasa Stankovic in which the actor can be seen wearing her engagement ring.

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik Pandya wrote as caption for his post.

Hardik Pandya has uploaded a couple of photos in which he can be seen spending time with Natasa Stankovic and their close friends. In a short clip that he has uploaded, Hardik and Natasa are dancing to a Bollywood romantic number sung by his friends.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their New Year with a ferry ride in Dubai.