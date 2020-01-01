Have a wonderful 2020 : PM Modi greets nation on new year

PM Modi on Wednesday greeted nation on the news year’s eve. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.”

On Tuesday, PM Modi hoped that the year 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens. He made these remarks responding to a tweet which posted a song wrapping up the achievements of the Modi government in the past year.